E-comm, tech start-ups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025

The shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries

Overall, job prospects for fresh graduates are tightening in the second half of the year, with hiring intent slipping to 70 per cent, a 4 per cent drop from the first half | Representative Picture
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
The e-commerce and technology start-ups sector is driving fresher hiring in India with an 88 per cent intent for the July-December 2025 period, according to the latest Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech. However, overall, job prospects for fresh graduates are tightening in the second half of the year, with hiring intent slipping to 70 per cent, a 4 per cent drop from the first half. The shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries, the report noted. 
  Top 5 sectors based on hiring intent 
Sector Intent to Hire (%)
E-commerce & Technology Start-ups 88
Retail 87
Manufacturing 82
Fast Moving Consumer Goods 77
Information Technology, Travel & Hospitality 75
  Hiring intent based on experience 
Experience (Yrs) January-June 2025 July-December 2025
0-1 74% 70%
1-5 69% 70%
6-10 40% 37%
11-15 2% 3%
15+ 1% 2%
 
Top 5 cities to drive hiring
 
City Intent to Hire (%)
Bangalore 81
Mumbai 67
Chennai 59
Hyderabad 54
Delhi 48
  Top 10 domain skills in demand for freshers 
  1. Cyber Security
  2. Sustainable Energy System
  3. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
  4. Business Analytics
  5. Performance Marketing
  6. Internet of Things
  7. Genetic Engineering
  8. Actuarial Science
  9. Prompt Engineering
  10. Data Storytelling
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

