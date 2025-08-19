E-comm, tech start-ups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025

The e-commerce and technology start-ups sector is driving fresher hiring in India with an 88 per cent intent for the July-December 2025 period, according to the latest Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech. However, overall, job prospects for fresh graduates are tightening in the second half of the year, with hiring intent slipping to 70 per cent, a 4 per cent drop from the first half. The shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries, the report noted.

Top 5 sectors based on hiring intent Sector Intent to Hire (%) E-commerce & Technology Start-ups 88 Retail 87 Manufacturing 82 Fast Moving Consumer Goods 77 Information Technology, Travel & Hospitality 75 Hiring intent based on experience Experience (Yrs) January-June 2025 July-December 2025 0-1 74% 70% 1-5 69% 70% 6-10 40% 37% 11-15 2% 3% 15+ 1% 2% Top 5 cities to drive hiring