E-comm, tech start-ups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025

|Sector
|Intent to Hire (%)
|E-commerce & Technology Start-ups
|88
|Retail
|87
|Manufacturing
|82
|Fast Moving Consumer Goods
|77
|Information Technology, Travel & Hospitality
|75
|Experience (Yrs)
|January-June 2025
|July-December 2025
|0-1
|74%
|70%
|1-5
|69%
|70%
|6-10
|40%
|37%
|11-15
|2%
|3%
|15+
|1%
|2%
|City
|Intent to Hire (%)
|Bangalore
|81
|Mumbai
|67
|Chennai
|59
|Hyderabad
|54
|Delhi
|48
- Cyber Security
- Sustainable Energy System
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
- Business Analytics
- Performance Marketing
- Internet of Things
- Genetic Engineering
- Actuarial Science
- Prompt Engineering
- Data Storytelling
