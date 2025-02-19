Top listed realtors report mixed third quarter amid moderation in sales

The top listed real estate developers reported mixed quarterly results as home sales momentum slowed in Q3FY25 across the top seven Indian cities.

Tushar Bharambe, assistant vice president and sector head, corporate rating, ICRA, said, "The performance of the top seven cities remained sluggish in Q3FY25, with sales declining by 11 per cent and launches falling by 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)."

Among the top five listed developers, DLF, Macrotech Developers, and Oberoi Realty reported an increase in sales bookings, while Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties saw a decline.

Vikas Anand, associate director, India Ratings & Research, said, "Q3FY25 has been slow in terms of sales volume for most listed developers. While Mumbai remained largely flat, sales dipped in Bengaluru due to slow project approvals. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad saw a slowdown in big-ticket projects due to weaker demand."

DLF, Macrotech report strong growth; Prestige, Godrej witness declines

DLF and Macrotech Developers reported sales bookings growth of 33.7 per cent and 32.3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. DLF’s performance was driven by its uber-luxury launch, The Dahlias in DLF 5, which saw 173 units worth Rs 11,820 crore sold in just nine weeks.

Also Read

According to Elara Capital analysts, Macrotech’s growth was led by "robust traction in high-value markets of South and Central Mumbai and Western suburbs, which accounted for about 50 per cent of the pre-sales mix."

In contrast, Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties saw a decline in pre-sales, mainly due to approval delays. Prestige’s pre-sales plunged by 43.42 per cent, while Godrej’s dropped 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Prestige did not launch any project in Q3FY25. Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said, "It was a modest quarter, with no launches and limited handovers due to local bottlenecks regarding e-Khata." E-Khata is the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s digital property certificate, which maintains property details to ease transactions.

Prestige’s Bengaluru-based peer Sobha also reported a 29 per cent decline in bookings due to approval delays.

According to Nuvama Professional Clients Group, Brigade Enterprises' management stated that project approvals remain challenging across most cities, leading to delays. However, Brigade reported a 63.5 per cent increase in bookings, driven by a project launch in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, in Godrej Properties’ case, delayed project launches and lower sustenance sales led to weaker bookings.

Oberoi Realty outperforms; future growth outlook remains strong

Oberoi Realty emerged as the top performer for Q3FY25, with pre-sales surging 143.8 per cent, driven by a strong response to its luxury launch in Thane.

Lokesh Manik, senior equity research analyst, Vallum Capital Advisors, said, "Broadly, performance is driven by four areas: land acquisitions, new launches, construction periods, and deliveries. A company's portfolio in these segments determines its quarterly outcomes. If a company is delivering a project, it will report higher earnings than one acquiring land, in the construction phase, or announcing a pre-launch. The numbers will vary accordingly."

With a strong launch pipeline for Q4FY25, most top developers are expected to achieve their annual pre-sales targets. DLF has already surpassed its annual guidance, while Lodha and Godrej's management remain confident of crossing their respective targets.

Prestige has planned a launch pipeline worth Rs 30,000 crore in gross development value (GDV) in Q4FY25. The company aims to exceed its annual guidance if key projects in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad receive necessary approvals.