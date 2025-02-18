ASCI flags 413 offshore betting ads, signs MoU with gaming associations

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has since January reported to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry 413 advertisements by foreign betting platforms and it is studying 12 more for potentially violating guidelines on real-money games (RMG).

The self-regulatory organisation last month signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with online or e-gaming associations such as the All India Gaming Federation, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF). The agreement sets a framework to address concerns about illegal betting and gambling advertisements by offshore entities.

ASCI has set up a monitoring cell to screen and report advertisements for offshore betting and gambling to government ministries. The cell tracks RMG ads that violate ASCI’s code, aiming to strengthen compliance by RMG companies.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, ASCI flagged 1,336 advertisements for violating its guidelines on online gaming. The number included 492 ads for real money games.

“Indian consumers are exposed to numerous ads of offshore betting and gambling companies that have no accountability in India. Several Indian celebrities too have been a part of such advertisements. Since gambling ads are prohibited in most parts of the country, their large-scale presence is a breach of the law,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary general, ASCI, according to the MoU.

The organisation flags such advertisements to regulators, she said.

ASCI guidelines for real money winnings require firms to display disclaimers saying that online games may be habit-forming or financially risky and users must act responsibly. Platforms should not present financial winnings as an income opportunity or an alternative employment option to users.

Advertisements should not depict any person under the age of 18 years or who appears to be under the age of 18 engaging in similar games.

Anuraag Saxena, CEO of EGF, said: “We at E-Gaming Federation have been pioneering responsible gaming, and mandatory audits of our gaming companies. The monitoring cell of ASCI will only turbo boost our efforts.”

The Financial Action Task Force, an international anti-money laundering watchdog, last week invited Indian online gaming companies to discuss money laundering and terror financing risks associated with the industry.

“We are committed to adopting the global best standards in responsible advertising, and through this collaboration, we hope that Indian consumers are not exposed to illegal platforms in the guise of online gaming while promoting responsible advertising practices amongst the Indian RMG industry,” said Neil Castelino, CEO of FIFS.

Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federations, said: “By collaborating with ASCI and fellow industry federations, we aim to tackle the growing challenge of offshore gambling ads and non-compliant advertising practices.”

The illegal betting market in India receives more than $100 billion per annum in deposits, according to a report by the Digital India Foundation.

India has more than 568 million gamers and the industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 28 per cent between 2019-20 (FY20) and 2022-23 (FY23). It is expected to generate $7.5 billion in revenue in five years.