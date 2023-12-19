Home / Industry / News / Satcom firms to be allocated spectrum only for point-to-point connections

The government will allocate spectrum to satellite services companies only for point-to-point connection and not for direct transmission of services to retail consumers, sources said on Tuesday.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 has proposed allocation of spectrum to satellite communication companies through the administrative method which means without auction.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
"The administrative allocation of spectrum to satellite companies will be for point-to-point connection only. If they will provide services like access service providers (mobile operators), then allocation will be through auction," a source who did not wish to be identified, said.

He said the government will be open to amend the telecommunications law as per market dynamics and requirement.

Topics :spectrum allotmentDepartment of TelecommunicationsSatelliteindian government

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

