Satellite-based toll collection system to replace toll plazas: Gadkari

Union Raod Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a satellite-based toll collection system will be introduced in place of the current system of toll collection under which money will be deducted directly from one's bank accounts based on the distance they have travelled.

"We are putting an end to the present toll system. Now there will be satellite based toll collection system. Money will be deducted from your bank account. You will be charged based on the total distance you have travelled. Time will be saved and fuel will be saved," Gadkari said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking on complaints of exorbitant toll taxes, the Minister pointed out that highways save time and thereby fuel usage as well.

Explaining his point through an example, Gadkari said, "Earlier, it used to take nine hours to travel from Mumbai to Pune. Now it is a 2-hour journey. Seven hours of diesel get saved. Naturally, we have to pay some money in return. We are doing it through public-private investment. So we will have to return the money too."

The Union Minister said that by 2024, the road network of National Highways will be same as that of the United States of America.

"The fate of the country will change by the end of 2024. This is because the road network of National Highways will be equal to that of America. That is my goal. I am sure that I will definitely be successful in this," Gadkari said.

"Bharatmala-2 is a project of about 8500 km, Bharatmala 1 included 34 thousand km. Many schemes have been approved and many are to be done," he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to be a five trillion dollar economy, Gadkari said, "Our department's contribution will be important in creating the five trillion-dollar economy. We will build world standard national highways. That is our goal and we have worked for it."

Admitting his failure to stop road accidents during his tenure, the Union Minister said, "It is a matter of sorrow for me that I could not stop accidents. It is related to human behavior. But I am sure that in the coming time, we bring about behavioural change and create awareness about road safety. This will definitely give us results.