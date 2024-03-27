DGFT notifies policy for general authorisation for export of SCOMET goods

The commerce ministry on Wednesday notified a policy for general authorisation for the export of certain telecommunication-related and information security-related items under a SCOMET category to grant one-time bulk licences.

A detailed procedure for these authorisations has also been notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET) items are dual-use goods.

"The policy for general authorisation for export of telecommunication-related items under SCOMET category...and export of information security items under SCOMET category...to grant one-time bulk licences for these items has been notified," the DGFT said in a notification.

The applicant exporter will have to submit an application for getting a one-time license through the online SCOMET portal and attach the information in the prescribed format.



