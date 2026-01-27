SC declines to halt CCI probe into JioStar over abuse of dominance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stop a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into allegations that broadcaster JioStar abused its dominant position in Kerala’s cable television market, noting that the proceedings were still at an initial stage.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta refused to interfere with the investigation, observing that the issues raised could be examined after the inquiry is completed. The matter stems from a complaint by Asianet Digital Network Private Limited, which accused JioStar of violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

The complainant alleged that JioStar, citing its exclusive rights over major sporting content and a strong channel presence in Kerala, engaged in discriminatory pricing practices that restricted market access for competing operators. It also said that JioStar extended steep discounts, said to be in excess of 50 per cent, to a rival multi-system operator through what were described as marketing arrangements designed to bypass regulatory caps on cumulative discounts. These practices, it was alleged, distorted competition in the regional cable television market.