Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to ban illegal betting apps

The Supreme Court agrees to hear a PIL seeking a ban on illegal betting and online real-money gaming apps, with a focus on protecting Indian youth and enforcing regulatory measures

New Delhi: View of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The apex court has began hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Bhavini Mishra
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking to ban 'illegal' betting and online real-money gaming apps in India. The court has notified the Union government and all states, stating that it would prioritise the matter.
 
The PIL calls for a comprehensive central law to regulate and prohibit betting platforms, claiming that such apps are currently operating in violation of the Public Gambling Act.
 
The plea highlights that the lives of over 300 million Indian youth are at risk due to the unchecked spread of online betting. It also criticises government inaction, arguing that only four out of 29 states have taken any steps to curb these platforms.
 
During the hearing on Friday, the apex court requested the Attorney General and Solicitor General to be present at the next hearing on August 18.
 

Topics :Supreme Courtbettingonline gaming

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

