All 298 Trump residences in Gurugram sold on launch day for ₹3,250 crore

Real estate developers Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers announced in a joint statement on Tuesday

Gurugram Developers
This marks the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth in India.(Represntative Image)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
In a major boost for the luxury housing market, all 298 units of the newly launched Trump Residences in Gurugram were sold out on the very first day, generating net sales of ₹3,250 crore.
 
In a joint statement, Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers announced on Tuesday that the rapid sell-out of the project highlights the growing demand for ultra-premium branded residences in the Delhi-NCR region.
 
Priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore, the residences are located in Sector 69, Gurugram, and span two towers rising 51 storeys each. The project is being developed in collaboration with The Trump Organization, known for lending its name to select luxury real estate developments across the globe.
 
Smartworld is responsible for construction, development, and customer experience, while Tribeca is overseeing design, marketing, sales, and quality control.
 
Commenting on the milestone, Pankaj Bansal, founder of Smartworld Developers, said, “The phenomenal response to Trump Residences is a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India.”
 
Founder of Tribeca Developers, Kalpesh Mehta said, “This launch proves the unmatched magnetic pull of the Trump brand and how deeply it resonates with India's most discerning buyers.”

Trump towers in India
 
This marks the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth in India. Of the six announced so far, four — in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram — have already been completed.
 
India now stands as the largest market for the Trump brand outside the US. Earlier this year, Smartworld and Tribeca committed ₹2,200 crore in investment for the Gurugram project.
 
Separately, in March 2025, Tribeca partnered with Kundan Spaces to launch the ₹2,500-crore Trump World Center in Pune — the brand’s debut in Indian commercial real estate. The Gurugram launch comes shortly after Donald Trump returned to the US presidency in January 2025.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
First Published: May 13 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

