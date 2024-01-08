Home / Industry / News / SC seeks Centre's reply to plea against levy of 28 % GST on online gaming

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence has also been asked to respond to the plea within two weeks

Press Trust of India New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea of the E-gaming Federation against the levy of 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all forms of online real-money gaming.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the federation, and Additional Solicitor General N Venkataramani before issuing notices on the plea.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence has also been asked to respond to the plea within two weeks.

The top court took note of the submissions of both the counsel that several high courts are seized of similar petitions and are passing orders.

The petitioners also include Dream 11, Games 24x7, and Head Digital Works.

The GST council had, in one of its meetings in July last year, recommended that online gaming along with casinos and horse racing be taxed at a uniform rate.

The GST council had decided that there should not be any distinction between games of skill' and games of chance'.

The bench said it will hear the plea soon and appointed the nodal counsel for filing a common compilation for it.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

