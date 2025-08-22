Home / Industry / News / Andhra seals ₹9K cr deal with Maersk arm to develop three state ports

Andhra seals ₹9K cr deal with Maersk arm to develop three state ports

Andhra Pradesh signs a Rs 9,000 crore deal with Maersk subsidiary APM Terminals to modernize the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports, boosting its maritime trade infrastructure.

Maersk has already made significant investments in India in ports, terminals, warehouses, offices, technology, and global capability centres. | File Image
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
The government of Andhra Pradesh signed a deal with the world's oldest port operator, APM Terminals, on Friday to develop infrastructure and modernize the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports in the state, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.
 
APM Terminals is a subsidiary of Denmark-based Maersk, the world’s second-largest shipping company. Earlier this year, Maersk had announced plans to invest $5 billion in India’s maritime infrastructure, spread across ports, terminals, and land-based facilities. Maersk operates in 130 countries through its shipping and port operations.
 
According to a government source, the effort is to transform the state into the East Coast gateway for maritime trade. “With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, APM Terminals will develop infrastructure and modernize the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports. The company will establish and operate modern terminals and cargo handling systems at these ports,” the source said. The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. This initiative is expected to create direct employment opportunities for about 10,000 people.
 
Naidu emphasized that APM Terminals’ services should also benefit domestic cargo movement across India. He suggested that an economic ecosystem should be developed around the ports. Highlighting the state’s vision, Naidu stated that the goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a future-ready economy through world-class ports and logistics.
 
The chief minister has also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to position Andhra Pradesh as the logistics hub of India. He requested APM Terminals to extend support in preparing an integrated plan for cargo movement through rail, road, inland waterways, and air routes. As part of a long-term roadmap to develop its 1,053-kilometre-long coastline, the government has already initiated a strategy to establish a port or harbour every 50 km. The CM noted that Telangana, Chhattisgarh, as well as parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha depend on ports in Andhra Pradesh, and hence the plan should ensure cost-effective cargo transport from these regions.
 
Maersk has already made significant investments in India in ports, terminals, warehouses, offices, technology, and global capability centres. This includes Pipavav port in Gujarat, for which it recently sought an extension of its 30-year concession, ending September 2028.
 
Seeks Centre Push
 
To further fast-track the state’s growth, Naidu, who visited Delhi on Friday, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought an additional allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for pending capital projects in the state. So far, the state has received Rs 2,010 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. He also requested necessary orders on the proposals submitted by the state government for the release of Rs 250 crore under the Single Nodal Agency (SNA Sparsh) incentive scheme guidelines for the financial year 2024-25.
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

