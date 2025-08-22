India's renewable energy sector attracted $11.8 bn investment in H1 2025

India’s renewable energy investments reached $11.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking the second-highest half-year activity on record.

While slightly down from the first half of 2024, the investment demonstrates the robust pull of renewable energy in the country, according to BloombergNEF’s (BNEF’s) 2H 2025 Renewable Energy Investment Tracker.

The report covers debt and equity raised for utility-scale renewable energy projects and customer spending on small-scale solar deployment. It found that utility-scale solar remains strong, with solar accounting for 77 per cent of total new investment during the first half of 2025.

"India awarded 59 gigawatts (alternating current) of capacity at auctions – predominantly standalone solar and complex projects – in 2024, which will continue to drive new solar investments and capacity additions through 2030," the report said.