Shailesh Chandra becomes first Indian to head global auto body OICA

Chandra becomes the first Indian to head OICA, marking a significant milestone for India's presence in global automotive decision-making

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) has elected Shailesh Chandra, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) and managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, as its president for a term starting November 1, 2025. He succeeds John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, USA.
 
Chandra becomes the first Indian to head OICA, marking a significant milestone for India’s presence in global automotive decision-making. “It is an honour to become the first OICA president from India, which highlights the organisation’s global representation,” he said. With the industry transitioning towards sustainable mobility and net-zero goals, he said OICA’s role in acknowledging regional diversity will be crucial “as we collectively strive to make our vehicles more aspirational, safer and environmentally friendly.” 
 
OICA also named Hildegard Müller, president of the German automotive industry association VDA, as vice-president. Müller, who has led the VDA since 2020, earlier served as minister of state to the German chancellor and as chairwoman of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW).
 
Founded in 1919, OICA is the global federation of national automotive industry associations, representing 36 members. It works with the UN’s World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (UNECE WP.29) on technical standards and mobility policy, compiles global production and sales data, and supports international motor shows.
 
Chandra’s election comes as the global auto industry faces tightening regulations, decarbonisation goals and a shift towards sustainable mobility.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

