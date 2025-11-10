Home / Industry / News / Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

India's housing market could surpass Rs 6.65 trillion in sales value in FY26, led by strong demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes, even as sales volumes see muted growth, according to Anarock

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
The strong value growth is being driven by high-ticket homes, reflecting robust demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The overall housing sales value in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) may rise by over 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as sales volumes stagnate or see only moderate growth amid global headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and high property prices, according to property consultancy Anarock.
 
How much will housing sales value grow in FY26?
 
Total housing sales value across top cities could exceed Rs 6.65 trillion in FY26, compared with about Rs 5.59 trillion in FY25, when sales volumes stood at roughly 4.2 lakh units. While sales volumes declined 14 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25, sales value rose 6 per cent — the highest growth since FY22.
 
In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), around 1.93 lakh units were sold, generating a total sales value of Rs 2.98 trillion — already accounting for 53 per cent of the entire FY25 tally.
 
What factors are driving housing value growth?
 
Dr Prashant Thakur, executive director and head – research and advisory, Anarock Group, said, “After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY24, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds. However, the sales value of the total homes sold is growing. The current trends indicate potential double-digit sales value growth by the end of the ongoing fiscal, even as sales volume either stagnates or sees moderate growth not exceeding about 4 per cent.”
 
The strong value growth is being driven by high-ticket homes, reflecting robust demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing. 
Developers are responding by increasing supply in these categories, which accounted for 42 per cent of all new launches in H1FY26. “Average residential prices across cities have also skyrocketed over the years, making home buying more expensive,” Thakur added.
 
Which cities are leading housing sales in FY26?
 
City-wise, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai led in H1FY26, already achieving 74 per cent and 71 per cent of their respective FY25 sales values. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), by contrast, recorded 45 per cent of its FY25 sales value during the same period.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

Premium

India to produce 500 tonnes of neodymium in FY27: Indian Rare Earths

Premium

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore plan

Regulators' body told to create tariff plan for power transmission projects

Premium

National highway toll framework faces first overhaul in 17 years

Topics :housingHousing salesAnarockReal Estate

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story