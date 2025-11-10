Home / Industry / News / India becomes net exporter of finished steel in October as shipments rise

India becomes net exporter of finished steel in October as shipments rise

India's crude steel production in October stood at 14.02 million metric tons, up 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data

steel industry
India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 0.5 million metric tons in October, down 55.6 per cent from a year earlier
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India turned a net exporter of finished steel in October, with shipments reaching 0.6 million metric tons, up 44.7 per cent from a year earlier, provisional government data reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 0.5 million metric tons in October, down 55.6 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

New Delhi produced 13.4 million metric tons of finished steel in October, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, while consumption was 13.6 million metric tons, up 4.7 per cent.

India's crude steel production in October stood at 14.02 million metric tons, up 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

Premium

India to produce 500 tonnes of neodymium in FY27: Indian Rare Earths

Premium

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore plan

Regulators' body told to create tariff plan for power transmission projects

Topics :steelSteel IndustrySteel exports

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story