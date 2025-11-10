Logistics firms turn to smart routing, AI to fast-track festive returns

As online shopping surged during the festive season this year, reverse logistics grew just as fast. For players like Shiprocket, Prozo and Zippie, return volume grew by 25 per cent and more.

While anticipating a rise in returns, these third-party logistics companies turned to smarter pre-sorting and routing, along with tighter network optimisation, to ensure a fast and smooth reverse logistics process.

Reverse logistics refers to the supply chain process of returning products from end users back through the supply chain. These include refused, undelivered shipments, returns, or exchanges.

How is Shiprocket using automation to speed up returns?

Logistics and supply chain platform Shiprocket, backed by Zomato and Temasek, said it focused on enhancing visibility, automation, and network optimisation to accelerate returns and exchanges. For the company, while total orders processed grew by around 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reverse logistics volumes grew by nearly 25 per cent YoY. "Shiprocket’s Returns feature enables automated reverse logistics with instant pickup generation, smart routing, and integration with multiple courier partners to ensure faster turnarounds. The biggest time and cost savings came from automating the RTO (Return to Origin) and exchange workflows through predictive analytics, helping us pre-empt failed deliveries, reduce manual intervention, and cut the overall return cycle time while optimising freight costs," said Atul Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) of domestic shipping at Shiprocket.

How are Zippie’s micro-hubs improving delivery and returns? Zippie, another logistics firm that powers quick commerce logistics for consumer brands, said it built dense micro-hubs, smarter routing, and flexible driver pools to handle festive surges. Madhav Kasturia, founder and CEO of the platform, said, "We have introduced a three-layer returns stack, our try & buy flow, pre-emptive QC tagging at delivery, micro-hub-based consolidation, and live exchange triggers via partner APIs. The biggest impact has come from smart pre-sorting at the point of pickup. Drivers now verify return categories (resalable, refurbishable, or discard) on the spot through the Zippie app." The platform saw a 3.8 times order volume rise compared to last year, and overall returns hovered around 5 per cent.

Both platforms said they introduced intelligent warehouse mapping, allowing returns to be directed to the nearest processing centre or local hub for quicker inspection and restocking, instead of long-haul lanes. How is Prozo managing higher reverse flow during the festive season? Warehouse and fulfilment solutions platform Prozo noted that it processed returns on a “first-received, first-closed” basis, preventing the build-up of pending volumes. "Despite a 20–25 per cent surge in order volumes and elevated reverse flow, Prozo sustained over 95 per cent SLA (service level agreement) adherence across returns and exchanges. This consistency was achieved through proactive manpower planning, advanced visibility from brand-side return projections, and real-time throughput tracking — all ensuring that returned inventory was quickly reconciled and made live again for the next sale cycle," said Ashvini Jakhar, founder and CEO of the platform.

What impact has optimisation had on costs for logistics firms? Even as logistics firms tried to optimise reverse logistics, Zippie and Prozo noted a 5–8 per cent YoY increase in cost while facilitating returns. “Our reverse fulfilment costs increased by roughly 5 per cent YoY, which is in line with festive demand spikes. The key is that volume grew almost four times, but cost didn’t scale proportionally; that’s operational leverage at play," Kasturia of Zippie said. Jakhar of Prozo, too, added that unit costs across fulfilment and reverse logistics rose by roughly 5–8 per cent YoY, driven by fuel and transportation inflation, surge-season manpower, and additional packaging and safety measures. "However, through network optimisation, route rationalisation, and AI-led process efficiencies, we were able to offset part of these pressures and maintain healthy service levels through the festive rush," he added.