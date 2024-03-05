Shape-shifting 'L2-5' vehicle category gets road ministry green light

Imagine owning a convertible vehicle that seamlessly transforms from a three-wheeler to a two-wheeler in a matter of minutes. This futuristic concept could become a reality with the recent approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) introducing a new category of three-wheeled motor vehicles known as “L2-5,” which blends elements from both two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles.

Vehicles of this category will come with a rickshaw-like structure devoid of a front wheel, into which an e-scooter seamlessly slots and acts as the front wheel. In this configuration, the rear wheel of the e-scooter is elevated off the ground, resting securely on the rickshaw platform. These vehicles boast a modular design, enabling them to function interchangeably as either a two-wheeled vehicle (L2 category) or a three-wheeled vehicle (L5 category). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



“Category L2-5” means a three wheeled motor vehicle, with a 2 wheeler-3 wheeler combination module, constructed in such a way that a two-wheeled vehicle of category L2 is combined with a non-self propelled rear module unit. It can be separated or combined, as and when required,” according to a notification from MoRTH dated February 29.

The ministry’s action comes just days after Hero MotoCorp-owned startup Surge recently revealed a transforming three-wheeler named S32, which works on the same technology.

The S32 three-wheeler electric vehicle can be converted into an electric two-wheeler scooter in just 3 minutes.According to the company, the three-wheeler cum scooter has been manufactured with self-employed individuals in mind, offering them the flexibility of both an electric rickshaw and an electric scooter within a single vehicle.



The innovation is set to give customers the option to utilise these vehicles for purposes beyond just two-wheeler use, such as transporting passengers or goods. This model caters to individuals seeking a single vehicle that serves both personal mobility needs and enables them to earn a livelihood by using it for transportation purposes.

With the introduction of the L2-5 category, the government also aims to modernise India's transportation sector by addressing the evolving needs of consumers and promoting sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.

The classification for vehicles intended for passenger transportation will be L2-5 M, while those designed for transporting goods will be labelled as L2-5 N. Vehicles within the L2-5 category will have a single registration number for both configurations.