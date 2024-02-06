Home / Industry / News / Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 250 cr revenue from new project

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 250 cr revenue from new project

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is expecting over Rs 250 crore revenue from its new housing project in Mumbai and has raised Rs 55 crore to finance the development.

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is expecting over Rs 250 crore revenue from its new housing project in Mumbai and has raised Rs 55 crore to finance the development.

In a statement, the company said WSB Real Estate Debt Fund II (WSBREDF II) has invested Rs 55 crore in its premium project 'BKC 9' at Bandra East, Mumbai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project is a collaborative effort between Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) and Vakratunda Buildcon Private Ltd. (VBPL).

The company anticipates revenue exceeding Rs 250 crore from this project, it said.

"The WSBREDF-II fund has committed an investment of Rs 55 crore to complete the premium project, BKC 9," it said.

The project, spread over nearly half acre of land, has 92 apartments.

The price of the apartments starts at Rs 2.11 crore.

Nirav Dalal, Business Head and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "Our collaboration with WSB Partners reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative and top-tier developments that redefine the standards of residential living."

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate in one of the leading realty firms in the country. It has a development potential of over 142 million square feet.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Sebi fines Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji for violating disclosure rules

CARE downgrades ratings for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co's term loan to 'BBB'

Wipro files case against former CFO Jatin Dalal who moved to Cognizant

Wipro files suit against former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joins Cognizant

On Paytm crisis, startup founders write to PM, RBI to review curbs: Report

Finance ministry asks banks to expeditiously resolve issues of exporters

Govt puts Vedanta Group's mega fab unit proposal on the back burner

Cement sales growth in Q3 subdued at 3-4%, say industry executives

Govt to review tax on online gaming after March: Revenue Secy Malhotra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shapoorji Pallonji groupShapoorji PallonjiReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story