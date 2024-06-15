Home / Industry / News / Shoplifting, employee theft: Indian retail firms see rise in shrinkage

Shoplifting, employee theft: Indian retail firms see rise in shrinkage

Retailers noted that shrinkage is most pronounced in apparel, footwear, and fashion categories, with the next highest rates observed in gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and headphones

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping
Shrinkage tends to rise during events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the festive season
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian retail sector is increasingly troubled by shrinkage, which refers to inventory losses caused by customer shoplifting, employee theft, vendor fraud, and supply chain errors. As a proportion of sales, shrinkage has increased at retail chains in India, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET).

The report quoted industry executives attributing this rise to an increase in thefts accompanying the growth in sales volumes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In its annual report, Trent Limited, a Tata-owned company, reported that shrinkage as a percentage of sales increased to 0.41 per cent in FY24 from 0.22 per cent in FY23, primarily driven by significant volume growth. In FY20, the shrinkage rate was 0.21 per cent, decreasing to 0.19 per cent by FY22. Trent has experienced nearly a doubling of sales volumes year-on-year in FY22, FY23, and FY24. Trent operates the Westside and Zudio chains.

Meanwhile, at V-Mart Retail, the shrinkage rate rose from 0.4 per cent in FY23 to 0.5 per cent in FY24.

Employee actions


The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), representing cell phone retail stores, noted an increase in shrinkage reported by several large and regional retail chains, primarily attributable to employee actions. According to AIMRA chairman Kailash Lakhyani as quoted in the report, five years ago, shrinkage typically ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per month for these retail chains, but now it averages between Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000 per month.

He further said that shrinkage tends to rise during events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the festive season, when some employees attempt to profit by selling store inventory in the grey market, sometimes to finance wagers.

The report quoted Devangshu Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Third Eyesight as saying that shrinkage is a practical operational expense closely monitored by retailers. "However, they may not publicly disclose the numbers if it reflects poorly on their operational controls and security. Shrinkage goes up when there is economic tightening and high inflation as India has gone through in the last couple of years," he said.

Retailers noted that shrinkage is most pronounced in apparel, footwear, and fashion categories, with the next highest rates observed in gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and headphones. These items carry a higher risk-reward ratio owing to their compact packaging and high value.

Strict audits


Retailers are implementing more rigorous audits to curb these losses. Cellphone and electronic stores are now conducting daily audits, the report said.

According to shoe retailer Woodland CEO Harkirat Singh, the company has established local audit teams instead of centralised ones to maintain shrinkage at 0.2 per cent of sales.

Also Read

New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman resigns after shoplifting allegations

Car dealers may be staring at inventory stockpile exceeding 400,000 units

TVS Supply Chain Solutions zooms 8% on partnering with Mercedes-Benz group

Every Rs 1,000 lost to fraud in India costs firms Rs 4,000: LexisNexis

Bank frauds rise 166% in FY24 to over 36,000 cases, shows RBI annual report

Telcos dial into caller ID service trials to combat rising spam calls

Delhivery, Xpressbees venture into quick-commerce to meet soaring demand

Windfall tax on petroleum crude cut to Rs 3,250 per MT from Rs 5,200

Top IT services companies likely to focus on tiered hiring strategy

Gems, jewellery exports decline 5% to Rs 20,713 crore in May: GJEPC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian retail sectorRetail sectorRetail sector revenuesMobile phonessmartwatchesheadphonesTrent LtdTata groupIPL

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story