Home / Industry / News / Delhivery, Xpressbees venture into quick-commerce to meet soaring demand

Delhivery, Xpressbees venture into quick-commerce to meet soaring demand

Gurgaon-based Delhivery has started overseeing larger warehouses for Swiggy Instamart while Xpressbees is discussing partnerships with key players in the industry

Delhivery
Photo: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Third-party logistics companies like Delhivery and Xpressbees, previously focused on serving e-commerce, are now diving into the quick-commerce sector amid an uptick in demand on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, and others, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Delhivery, headquartered in Gurgaon and the largest third-party logistics firm, has begun overseeing larger warehouses for Swiggy Instamart that supply small dark stores and fulfillment centres in urban areas. Similarly, Pune-based Xpressbees is in discussions with multiple entities to enter this market segment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“As quick commerce gets bigger and busier, logistics players are sensing an opportunity, while platforms also need logistics infrastructure and expertise,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Companies like Zepto are also revamping their main warehouses to expand their product offerings.

“Delhivery is working closely with Swiggy Instamart now and the idea is to expand the partnership further. This would help Instamart to also handle the movement of different kinds of stock-keeping units (SKUs) as the top players diversify to widen offerings,” said the report.

Xpressbees, which collaborates with multiple e-commerce companies and direct-to-consumer brands, is currently discussing partnerships with key players in the industry.

The plan is to investigate this opportunity, given the substantial size of the market, the report said, adding that Xpressbees will also handle significant responsibilities in warehouse management.

On May 17, Delhivery co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Sahil Barua, said the company's supply chain services business was already working with one of the largest quick commerce players.

“Our role will remain similar to what we do right now, which is running the deep reserve kind of warehouses that are supplying the dark stores,” he said during the company's post-earnings analysts call.

Barua also said the company had no plans to enter the 15-minute or 10-minute grocery delivery market.

He said they intended to focus on offering two-hour or four-hour delivery services for specific products, an area where major e-commerce companies are also venturing into.

“I also anticipate that (in) certain categories within e-commerce... like mobile phones or certain kinds of appliances, the existing players, the large players in e-commerce, will eventually gear up. Flipkart and Amazon, both made public announcements to this effect that they will be expanding their operations for these categories. We will have a role to play there in the overall supply chain,” Barua had said.

Also Read

Reliance to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto with quick commerce entry

Parent company Zomato set to infuse fresh capital of Rs 300 cr in Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto to deliver gold & silver coins in 10 mins

Why the failed delivery of Rs 187 ice cream, cost Swiggy more than Rs 5,000

Blinkit more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs

Windfall tax on petroleum crude cut to Rs 3,250 per MT from Rs 5,200

Top IT services companies likely to focus on tiered hiring strategy

Gems, jewellery exports decline 5% to Rs 20,713 crore in May: GJEPC

Air conditioner manufacturers raise capacity to cater to demand surge

Customers won't be charged for holding multiple SIMs, says Trai

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian ecommerceecommerce firmsIndia ecommerce marketBS Web ReportsDelhiveryEcom ExpressSwiggySwiggy fundingZepto

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story