Home / Industry / News / Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP chief

Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP chief

After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said

ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has said that by February 28, commercial stores under the administrative body need to install 60 percent Kannada language nameplates, which, if failing to do so, will attract legal action.

Addressing a meeting at Malleswaram IPP hall with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language in the nameplates of all types of commercial shops under the corporation, he said that a meeting will be held with all the zonal commissioners regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language on the name plates and appropriate directions will be given.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone wise. After the survey a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said.

He also pressed that strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts and work will be done to effectively implement the government order and the corporation circular.

"Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28. Accordingly, shop fronts that do not use Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then their license will be cancelled," he added.

"The big malls coming up in the city should be consulted immediately and Kannada language should be adopted in the nameplates in all the shops in the malls within 15-20 days. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken as per law," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunatha Swamy, Chief Engineer Praveen Lingaya, State President of Karnataka rakshana vedike Narayan Gowda, representatives of Kannada Sangh and other officials were present in the meeting.

Also Read

Karnataka dy CM Shivkumar visits Bengaluru to review heavy rain situation

Corruption embedded in Congress' DNA: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

Karnataka minister pitches for 3 more Dy Chief Ministers ahead of LS polls

Govt withdraws DNA Technology regulation bill, 2019 from Lok Sabha

Almost normal: Consumer sentiment soared to near pre-pandemic levels in Nov

Chhattisgarh govt tightens norms on utilisation of funds released from DMF

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

Office demand jumps 92% in Oct-Dec in top 6 cities in 2023: Colliers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ration shopskannada causeKarnataka governmentKarnatakaBangalore

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story