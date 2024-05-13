Singapore airport retailer to run duty-free stores at Noida airport

Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday awarded the concession for retail and duty-free operations to a consortium comprising Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Private Limited. Heinemann will be responsible for running duty free stores while BWC Forwarders will manage domestic retail and international duty-paid retail.

Passengers traveling through NIA will have access to Heinemann-branded stores across the airport. The domestic retail section will feature a diverse selection of leading international brands and renowned Indian labels, the company said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The retail outlets at NIA will also showcase elements of local culture and heritage, highlighting the artisanal traditions of Uttar Pradesh. A curated collection of elegant regional artefacts, textiles, woodwork, jewellery, and metalwork sourced locally will provide passengers with a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Meanwhile, the international duty-free outlet at NIA will offer a wide array of premium brands across categories such as liquors, tobacco, confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and chocolates. Additionally, passengers can explore fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, teas, coffees, and spices, ensuring a delightful shopping experience amidst their travels.

Speaking on the development, Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of NIA, said, “As we continue to develop Noida International Airport into a world-class facility, this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty-free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of our travellers. This will enable access to an array of premium and experiential options that will ensure our passengers’ time at the airport is both enjoyable and memorable. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for airport retail, creating an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers at Noida International Airport.”

“The Indian growth story, particularly when it comes to travel and aviation, is an extremely exciting onwards and upwards journey to be a part of. We deeply thank the NIA team for their trust in appointing us as their very first retail partners. Together with BWC, we look forward to crafting an exceptional retail environment at Noida, and to continuously grow our shared business in India for the long term,” Marvin von Plato, chief executive officer of Heinemann Asia Pacific, added.

Noida International Airport's first phase is anticipated to handle a capacity of 12 million passengers annually. NIA's future development phases will enable it to cater to up to 70 million passengers per year.