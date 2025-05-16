Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

Singtel reduces its Bharti Airtel stake from 29.5% to 28.3% after selling 71 million shares for $1.54 billion through its wholly owned unit Pastel

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) sold 1.2 per cent direct stake in Bharti Airtel for S$2 billion (approximately $1.54 billion), resulting in an estimated gain of S$1.4 billion, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The sale was executed through Pastel, a wholly owned unit of Singtel, which offloaded 71 million Airtel shares at a price of ₹1,814 per share. The transaction was priced at a 2.85 per cent discount to Airtel's closing stock price on Thursday.
 
Following the sale, Singtel’s stake in Bharti Airtel will decrease from 29.5 per cent to 28.3 per cent, with the remaining investment valued at roughly S$48 billion.
 
 
Bharti Airtel shares were trading down 2.8 per cent at ₹1,816.3 on Friday following the news.
 
Earlier this week, Airtel reported a 432 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,022 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The telecom major attributed this significant growth to strong momentum in India, a rebound in reported currency revenue growth in Africa, and the full-quarter effect of the Indus Towers consolidation.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

