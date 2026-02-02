Slow UPI growth: Industry frets as monetisation remains elusive

This was the highest allocation since the centre notified the scheme in FY22.
To be sure, fears of a slowdown in growth come at a time when the base effects are kicking in.
With more than 450 million unique users on UPI, the payments system recorded 21.7 billion transactions in January 2026 alone. In comparison, five years back, UPI recorded just 2.3 billion transactions in January 2021.
Despite the base effect, people in the know believe that UPI has the potential to grow 10 times from its current levels, subject to monetisation and investment in the infrastructure.
The government incentivises the industry, since UPI continues to remain free from any merchant discount rate (MDR), with banks and fintech players bearing processing costs. The industry believes that it requires between ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore to sustain and grow UPI, or risk growth stagnation.