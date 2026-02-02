ToR for banking panel likely by next month, says DFS secy M Nagaraju

The government has taken up insurance reforms in the last Parliament session. As far as the government’s own insurance companies are concerned, till last year, there was a decision to disinvest, but since the firms were loss-making, the government did not go ahead. The government decided to first recapitalise them, make them healthier, and then go for divestment. Although this year all the four companies have made profits, I think we need to allow them to make a good return and then perhaps the government will decide to go forward. But as of now, there is no decision on this.