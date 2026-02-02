ToR for banking panel likely by next month, says DFS secy M Nagaraju
On hiking FDI in PSBs, DFS Secy M Nagaraju says govt is considering raising the FDI cap to 49% from 20% to boost capital; inter-ministerial consultations are underwayHarsh Kumar
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:30 PM IST