Home / Industry / News / Small firms in online money gaming will be unable to survive high GST: AIGF

Small firms in online money gaming will be unable to survive high GST: AIGF

Small companies that are into online real money-based gaming will not be able to survive due to the high Goods and Services Tax of 28 per cent, industry body All India Gaming Federation said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sitharaman has said there would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Small companies that are into online real money-based gaming will not be able to survive due to the high Goods and Services Tax of 28 per cent, industry body All India Gaming Federation said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that a 28 per cent GST on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1.

"We believe the decision by the GST Council of valuation on deposits will severely impact the online gaming sector and result in a situation where a majority of players, including the MSMEs will no longer be able to survive in the face of the increased tax liability of 400 per cent," AIGF said in a statement.

The industry body said that only established and well entrenched skill gaming companies may be able to scrape through this change by using their existing capital reserves to counter the effects of substantially increased tax liability.

"However, even their revenues and valuations will significantly fall. Additionally, companies at their early growth stages, particularly those within the startup and the MSME sector will be disproportionately impacted.

"Moreover, the rampant illegal offshore gambling websites will thrive as efforts to block them has been ineffective till now," AIGF said.

Sitharaman has said there would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation.

E Gaming Federation (EGF) and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) in a joint statement said the government has addressed the industry's concerns on the issue of repeat taxation.

"The new tax framework, while clarifying and resolving uncertainty, will lead to a very burdensome 350 per cent increase in GST and set the Indian online gaming industry back several years.

"However, it will allow gaming companies a fighting chance to innovate and rebuild the foundation of gaming in India," the joint statement said.

TMT Law Practice's Managing Partner Abhishek Malhotra said the decision of the GST Council is not unexpected but nevertheless is going to have a huge negative impact on the industry.

"While it is slated to be reviewed six months after implementation, there does not seem to be any indication of a rollback. What is worse is that the plan is to introduce this amendment by way of clarification. This means that the impact could be retrospective.

"A clear indication of that is the filing of the SLP in the Gameskraft matter. It is doubtful that the amendments would pass a constitutional challenge," Malhotra said.

WinZO's Co-Founder Saumya Singh Rathore said the online skill gaming sector is not a homogeneous category and has fairly diverse, nascent, and distinct business models that should be evaluated more carefully.

"GST on deposits rather than the technology platform commission charged by the companies will make the unit economics unviable, wiping out 80 per cent of the industry, with fatality concentrated in MSMEs and startups that house new age business models.

"This increase of 400 per cent will solely encourage the rise of monopolistic play," Rathore said.

Head Digital World(A23) SVP Siddharth Sharma said the GST will shackle company's and the industry's growth for the foreseeable future.

"We remain committed to providing a seamless, enjoyable, yet safe gaming experience for our users, and we are confident our focus on innovation will propel us forward despite the immediate hurdle," Sharma said.

Also Read

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Centre has 'murdered' online gaming with 28% GST, says Ashneer Grover

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Home loan EMI in affordable housing category up 20% in last 2 yrs: Anarock

Cabinet approves PLI scheme worth Rs 1.97 trillion for 14 sectors

GlobalFoundries on the lookout for local partners to set up India chip fab

After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies procedures

UP Cabinet approves policy for making state adventure sports destination

Topics :GSTgaming industry

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story