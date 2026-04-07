Small hydropower projects in India struggle despite policy push, potential

What role can SHPs play in rural electrification?
Unlike wind and solar, SHPs can maintain grid stability and fulfil energy requirements in rural areas by providing quality power. “In the hilly areas, the transmission is very expensive, and large hydro plants transmitting power to small villages in remote areas has resulted in voltage and quality drops,” said Neeraj Kanwar, managing director, Chevron Hydel.
The government has seemed to have realised the potential for rural electrification using SHPs. The Union Cabinet recently approved a Rs 2,584.6 crore Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for FY26–31, targeting 1,500 MW of new capacity. The scheme will cover a portion of project costs and aims to attract a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore. It will provide financial assistance of Rs 30 crore for each project in north-eastern states and districts with international borders, capped at Rs 3.6 crore per MW, or 30 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower. For other states, the Centre will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 crore per project, capped at Rs 2.4 crore per MW, or 20 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower.