Small hydropower projects in India struggle despite policy push, potential

Then there are additional expenses that developers must pay, such as operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, which see annual increases, making the projects unviable over time. “On a 1 MW project, we have a revenue of about Rs 1.5 crore annually while the O&M costs are coming to Rs 25 lakh–Rs 30 lakh,” Kanwar said.

Why does lack of data and financing hinder SHP growth?

Lack of historical hydrological data is another problem that can reduce project viability and affect access to capital. Bhawna Tyagi, programme lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said: Project viability is closely tied to hydrology, and there is a clear opportunity to strengthen SHP projects by improving access to accurate historical data on river flow across lean and peak seasons. Clearer visibility on this will make it easier to access finance and lower risk premiums. Recent announcements showcase an encouraging momentum with government agencies targeting to bridge this gap." While the SHP development scheme will resolve some of the issues related to access to capital by catalysing private investment, there are various other measures that are needed to accelerate SHP deployment and realise the sector's full potential.