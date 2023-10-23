With elections around the corner, the largest social media platforms have started embracing new mechanisms to clamp down on targeted campaigns, the influence of fake accounts, and misleading content in India – their largest user base in the world.

The growing use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and its advanced tools, which make it difficult to recognise fake content, has compounded the content moderation challenges for platforms such as Google, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Meta-owned Facebook. These companies are now tackling the issue through new policies, expanded partnerships for fact-checking, and ensuring the availability of credible information sources.



Video streaming giant YouTube has announced that it will introduce a new watch page for news in India, across 11 languages, in the last quarter of 2023. This watch page aims to offer a diverse and credible range of news sources on YouTube for viewers interested in going beyond the headlines. It will recommend content across video on demand, live streams, podcasts, and Shorts.

"We invest significant effort in highlighting authoritative information sources, as you have likely seen during the COVID-19 pandemic with the kind of information we used from health agencies and so on. Furthermore, the definition of reality is increasingly being challenged in today's world of generative AI. Therefore, we are focusing on how we can enhance our fact-checking capabilities," said Saikat Mitra, Vice President and Head of Trust & Safety for the Asia–Pacific region at Google.



Google's policies require election advertisements that contain synthetic media to display appropriate labels. Between April and June this year, YouTube removed over two million videos in India for violating its policies. More than one in three YouTube users search for news on the platform. Mitra added that Google has committed to visibly watermarking all images generated by its AI platform.

According to Meta, it addresses elections globally in a consistent manner. The company manages misinformation, safety, human rights, and cybersecurity through its temporary Elections Operation Centre. In India, Meta has one of its largest fact-checking networks, with 11 independent, certified fact-checkers verifying content in 15 Indian languages.



"When a fact-checker rates content as false, we limit its distribution, notify users who have shared it, or who have previously shared it, that the information is false or misleading, and we attach a warning label that links to the fact-checker’s article disproving the claim," Meta stated in a blog.

The pace of these developments has quickened following recent incidents that increased scrutiny from lawmakers. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently issued a memorandum to several digital platforms, asking them to submit an action-taken report on combating fake news and unlawful content within 10 days. This directive followed questioning of these platforms by the parliamentary standing committee on information technology.



On the other hand, the INDIA bloc of 28 opposition parties sent letters to Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, flagging the potential culpability of social media platforms.

"Previously, the focus was on advertising and identifying the advertisers. However, now there is a substantial risk associated with misinformation and disinformation, as well as targeted campaigns against certain political candidates or to promote certain narratives. This is a significant concern," said Rohit Kumar, co-founder of public policy firm TQH Consulting.

Experts also underline the importance of platforms maintaining internal capabilities for fact-checking through human reviewers. Both Meta and X have laid off several members from their India teams in the past year.