Home / Industry / News / South Eastern Coalfields to invest ₹11.8 cr in Chhattisgarh healthcare

The Chhattisgarh-based arm of Coal India Limited (CIL) will take up the project through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) head, SECL spokesperson said

SECL has committed nearly ₹12 crore under its CSR programme to boost healthcare, Anganwadi facilities and access to clean drinking water in project-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has inked multiple agreements to strengthen healthcare, social infrastructure and community welfare in Chhattisgarh, the company said. 
The Chhattisgarh-based arm of Coal India Limited (CIL) will take up the project through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) head, SECL spokesperson said. 
“The company has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under its CSR programme, committing a total outlay of approximately ₹11.87 crore towards strengthening public healthcare infrastructure, early childhood development facilities and access to safe drinking water in project-affected areas of Chhattisgarh,” the spokesperson added. 
The state-run SECL has approved projects aimed at improving infection control, indoor air quality and patient safety in major government hospitals through advanced semiconductor-based air sterilization technology. 
It has sanctioned ₹6.3 crore for these air sterilizer units to be installed in operation theatres, ICUs and other enclosed patient-care spaces, benefiting patients from Korba, Bilaspur and adjoining districts. 
Similarly, SECL has signed an MoU with Shrushti Seva Samiti, Udaipur (Rajasthan) for the development of 200 Model Anganwadi Centres in Bilaspur district, with a total CSR cost of ₹4.72 crore. 
The project focuses on upgradation and modernisation of existing Anganwadi Centres through improved infrastructure, sanitation facilities and child-friendly learning environments, benefiting thousands of children. 
The company has also entered into a ₹84.73-lakh deal with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, Raipur, for the distribution of 3,989 sets of 30-litre capacity domestic water filters and water treatment kits, in project-affected villages of the Gevra Area.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

