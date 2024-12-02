MoS Jitendra Singh meets with institutional leaders on sidelines of IISF

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Sunday called for strong StartUp-Industry linkage as the key to India's sustainable economic growth.

He said this while addressing the Round Table of Institutional leaders from across the country on the sidelines of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 here.

The Round Table was attended by heads of all the important R & D institutes, Vice Chancellors of Universities and later joined by Industry leaders as well.

In an address at the Round Table, the Minister emphasized the complete synergy of Research, Academia, StartUps and Industry to achieve the optimum goals. He underlined the pivotal role of science and innovation in driving India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh called for a strategic, collaborative approach involving academia, research institutions, and industry to tap into India's potential and push forward with groundbreaking progress.

Singh emphasized the need to harness India's exclusive assets, including its rich traditional knowledge coupled with cutting-edge technology, which together offer a unique edge. When you combine our traditional knowledge with modern science, you create an exclusive Indian cocktail that sets us apart on the global stage, he said.

The Minister praised the National Research Foundation as a major step forward, noting its potential to foster deeper cooperation between public and private sectors, both domestically and internationally. Drawing on examples from the biotech and space sectors, he called for increased global partnerships that would bring in international expertise and industry leaders to amplify India's scientific endeavors, said a press release.

Addressing the need for greater integration between industry and science, Singh highlighted the importance of aligning scientific research with market demands. He emphasized the role of private sector investment in sustaining startups and creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives. We must involve industry leaders not just as participants but as partners who help shape the direction of research and development, he stated. Echoing the sentiments of many scientists present, he underscored that the future of India depends on fostering a culture of public-private participation and collaborative problem-solving.

He stressed the importance of creating a skilled workforce equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. He called for the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, and sustainable manufacturing into research and education programs, which he described as essential to India's future readiness. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to empower young innovators and startups by leveraging institutional expertise and infrastructure, while embedding initiatives like Startup India and the Atal Innovation Mission into institutional frameworks. In his concluding remarks, Singh reminded the audience that the confidence and momentum generated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership must be channelled into action. Science will be the driving force for the future of Bharat, he affirmed, urging those in the room to strategize and push forward with a unified vision. His words resonated as a call to action for the scientific community to harness its collective strength for the betterment of the nation and to contribute to India's emergence as a global leader in science and technology.