'Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is preparing to open India’s closely regulated nuclear power sector to private participation, giving a major boost to the energy sector.
"We are moving towards opening the nuclear sector as well. We are laying the foundation for a strong role for the private sector in this field too," PM Modi said in a video address during the inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity campus in Hyderabad.
He added that the reform will create opportunities in small modular reactors, advanced reactors and nuclear innovation and will provide new strength to India's energy security and technological leadership.
This comes ahead of the Parliament’s winter session, where the Centre has listed the ‘Atomic Energy Bill, 2025’, which seeks to open the civil nuclear sector to private players.
Why it matters
Currently, India’s nuclear energy base remains modest, with 23 reactors run solely by the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and an installed capacity of just 8.8 GW. However, it has set a target of achieving 22 GW capacity by 2032 and 100 GW by 2047. Against this backdrop, the Centre’s plans to allow private companies into the civil nuclear sector could help the country move closer to its nuclear capability targets.
While presenting the Budget earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced plans to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, reported PTI.