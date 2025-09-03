Stalin's UK visit: TN bags investments in defence, renewable, textile

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday attracted investment proposals in defence, aerospace, shipbuilding intelligence, renewable energy, textile technology and design from various players in United Kingdom. The companies include aerospace major Rolls-Royce, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence, and Wilson Power & Distribution Technologies.

The UK visit was part of the second leg of the TN Rising European visit, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. During the first leg in Germany, the state had received investment proposals to the tune of ₹7,020 crore, creating 15,320 jobs.

The MoUs signed today represent long-term strategic steps for Tamil Nadu in sectors of high value and future relevance in positioning the state as a national and global leader across niche domains.

The highlight of the day was the meeting with Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s foremost aerospace and defence technology firms. The company expressed strong interest in expanding its operations in Tamil Nadu, with plans for an maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, an research and development (R&D) and training centre, and a significant expansion of its IAMPL joint venture in Hosur. With Tamil Nadu being home to one of India’s two Defence Industrial Corridors, this engagement with Rolls-Royce illustrates the state’s potential as a hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing. ALSO READ: Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share for ₹1,900 cr IPO Lloyd’s List Intelligence (Seasearcher) signed an MoU to expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, creating 200 jobs by FY 2026. As a world leader in maritime risk management, insurance and vessel tracking analytics, Lloyd’s expansion will significantly bolster Tamil Nadu’s capabilities in shipbuilding, port management, and maritime technology. Their flagship Sea searcher platform provides real-time visibility into global vessel movements, ownership structures, and port activities — insights that will be invaluable for unlocking Tamil Nadu’s vast Blue Economy potential.

Wilson Power and Distribution Technologies announced plans to establish a new electric transformer manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. With over 80–90 per cent of its output going to renewable energy projects, the Rs. 300 crore investment and 543 new jobs will directly contribute to Tamil Nadu’s ambitions of becoming a green energy manufacturing capital and reinforce its clean-tech value chain. Strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as India’s leading textile export hub, Britannia RFID Technologies India, a subsidiary of UK-based Britannia Garment Packaging, will invest Rs 520 crore to set up a high-capacity RFID tag manufacturing unit in Tiruppur and Namakkal. The project, expected to create 550 jobs, will support traceability and supply chain digitisation in the garment sector, enhancing export competitiveness.