Torrent Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 20% on robust sales across territories

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY26) to ₹548 crore, up from ₹457 crore in Q1 FY25, on the back of robust sales across territories.
The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹3,178 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting an 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth from ₹2,815 crore in Q1 FY25.
This includes an 11 per cent increase in the company’s India revenues, which rose to ₹1,811 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies.
Torrent’s chronic business grew at 13 per cent, compared to the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) growth of 9 per cent. The Ahmedabad-based pharma major added that it has 21 brands in the top 500 brands in the IPM, with 14 brands having sales of more than ₹100 crore.
On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,032 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 32.5 per cent.
“The figure includes acquisition-related one-off expenses of ₹15 crore,” the company said in a statement.
Apart from the domestic market, the company also saw growth in revenue from foreign markets.
Torrent’s revenue from the US market rose by 19 per cent to ₹308 crore, up from ₹259 crore in Q1 FY25.
Similarly, revenues from the Brazil market rose by 11 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY26 to ₹218 crore, up from ₹196 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to the performance of top brands, new launches, and growth in the generic segment.
On Monday, Torrent’s shares rose marginally by 0.75 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹3,629.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
