Torrent Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 20% on robust sales across territories

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY26) to ₹548 crore, up from ₹457 crore in Q1 FY25, on the back of robust sales across territories.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹3,178 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting an 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth from ₹2,815 crore in Q1 FY25.

This includes an 11 per cent increase in the company’s India revenues, which rose to ₹1,811 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies.

Torrent’s chronic business grew at 13 per cent, compared to the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) growth of 9 per cent. The Ahmedabad-based pharma major added that it has 21 brands in the top 500 brands in the IPM, with 14 brands having sales of more than ₹100 crore.

ALSO READ: Why wait until now to challenge inquiry in cash row: SC to Justice Varma On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,032 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 32.5 per cent. “The figure includes acquisition-related one-off expenses of ₹15 crore,” the company said in a statement. Apart from the domestic market, the company also saw growth in revenue from foreign markets. Torrent’s revenue from the US market rose by 19 per cent to ₹308 crore, up from ₹259 crore in Q1 FY25. Similarly, revenues from the Brazil market rose by 11 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY26 to ₹218 crore, up from ₹196 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to the performance of top brands, new launches, and growth in the generic segment.