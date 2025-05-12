States urged to propose nuclear plants where feasible: Manohar Lal Khattar

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Centre has asked state governments to examine the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants in their respective areas and send proposals.

The possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant in Goa was discussed during a review meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for New and Renewal Energy Shripad Naik, Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane here, he said.

"Right now, we are generating eight gigawatts of nuclear power. Our aim is to generate 100 gigawatts by 2047," Khattar told reporters after the meeting. Asked about Goa, he said the coastal state does not have any thermal, hydro or solar power plants.

"We are of opinion that wherever there is a possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant, it should be considered," he said, adding "in future, if Goa puts up a proposal for a nuclear power plant, it would be considered positively." The achievements of and issues facing the power and urban development departments of Goa were discussed during the meeting, Khattar said. "I would like to congratulate CM Pramod Sawant, as Goa is performing better than the rest of the states in these sectors," the union minister added. The state has 24 x7 power supply but the future demand too should be considered, he said.

His ministry is considering sanctioning Rs 652 crore for uninterrupted water supply to the state, Khattar informed. The Union government will help the state purchase 50 electric buses and provide Rs 113 crore to set up sewerage treatment plants at three places under the Swachh Bharat scheme, he further said. Chief minister Sawant said Khattar provided guidance about power, urban development and sewerage sectors during the meeting. "We are already receiving good support from the Narendra Modi-led government," he said. Implementation of the PM Awas Yojana in the state was also discussed among other things, the CM said.