Sugar factory lying shut in Goa to resume in one year, produce ethanol: CM

A state-run sugar factory, which has been shut in South Goa since 2019, would resume operation in the next one year and produce ethanol from sugarcane

Representative image of an ethanol plant
Press Trust of India Panaji

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
A state-run sugar factory, which has been shut in South Goa since 2019, would resume operation in the next one year and produce ethanol from sugarcane, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

The Request For Qualification (RFQ) has been invited from the eligible bidders to re-start the Sanjivani Sugar Factory to produce ethanol from the sugarcane available in the surrounding talukas, he told reporters on Tuesday.

The assurance was given as the sugarcane farmers were protesting since January 2, demanding resumption of operations at the factory, located at Usgao village in South Goa district.

The state-run factory, which was started in 1974, produced sugar by procuring sugarcane from farmers till 2019, before it was shut due to the mounting debt.

Sawant said the farmers need not protest as they are already being offered compensation for the last four years due to closure of the factory.

He said the farmers have been cumulatively paid a compensation of Rs 30 crore by the state government.

"The farmers need not worry. We will start the factory within a year," the CM said.

The state agriculture department will make the RFQ documents available from Wednesday, he added.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

