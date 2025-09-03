Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Health products maker Cupid expects Rs 100 cr revenue from exports

Health products maker Cupid expects Rs 100 cr revenue from exports

The international order book will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26, the contraceptive products manufacturer said in a statement

Aditya Halwasiya

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Ltd, stated, "Our current confirmed order book is the highest in the company's history." | FIle Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Health products maker Cupid Ltd on Wednesday said it expects a revenue of more than Rs 100 crore to accrue from exports in the coming quarters.

The international order book will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26, the contraceptive products manufacturer said in a statement.

The current B2B export order book is at USD 11.50 million which is equivalent to Rs 100 crore plus, across three key products segments," Cupid said in a statement.

"These orders are from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as from international agencies WHO/UNFPA, NGOs like MSI and PSI," the company said.

 

Cupid Ltd also anticipates significant orders from Brazil having secured L1 in the recent tender comprising 6.25 million pieces valued at approximately Rs 40 crore with additional future orders expected from that country, it said.

The company also expects orders from Tanzania, one of the largest markets in East Africa, in Q2 and Q3 of FY26.

These opportunities will be further augmented by regular orders under the new five-year South Africa tender, scheduled to commence in Q4 FY26, under which Cupid is eligible to supply 100 per cent of the country's requirements for both female and male condoms, the company said.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Ltd, stated, "Our current confirmed order book is the highest in the company's history from our top three products and this provides us very strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cupid Health sector exports imports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

