Surge in non-NCR regions pushes 19% rise in new project registration in UP

Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector has recorded 19 per cent growth in overall project registrations to a record 308 developments, with cities outside the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2025 seeing a surge in realty investments.

The state had recorded 259 project registrations in the preceding year, according to a report by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP Rera).

The report added that capital investment in the state increased to ₹68,328 crore in 2025, a 53.5 per cent rise from ₹44,526 crore recorded a year earlier.

The number of approved units also climbed significantly, increasing by 22.5 per cent to 84,976 in 2025 from 69,365 in 2024. Of the units approved in 2025, as many as 62,672 were residential, including flats, plots and villas, while 22,304 were commercial units such as shops and studios.

This rise was mainly driven by districts in the NCR such as Noida and Ghaziabad, which led investments with ₹37,161 crore and ₹12,750 crore, respectively. However, the authority noted that while the NCR continued to play a key role, non-NCR districts accounted for a larger share of new registrations, indicating more balanced regional growth. Of the 308 projects approved in 2025, 122 were in NCR districts and 186 in non-NCR areas. In comparison, non-NCR districts had accounted for 170 of the 259 projects registered in 2024. Among non-NCR regions, Lucknow emerged as a major hub with 67 projects, followed by Mathura, Bareilly and Agra with 23, 15 and 14 projects, respectively.