Govt likely to open bids to onboard nearly 12,000-15,000 Nvidia GPUs

Apart from the B100s and B200s, the government is hopeful that companies will also bid for other latest-technology GPUs available in the market, another official said.

The L1 price is the lowest price bid by a company to supply GPUs. For example, after the first three rounds of bidding under the IndiaAI Mission, the average L1 price discovered was nearly ₹115 per GPU hour while the L1 price for some of the high-end GPUs such as Nvidia's H100 was discovered around ₹140 per GPU hour. Once the latest GPUs are onboarded under the Mission, the country will have a total of more than 50,000 GPUs, the official said.