Budget 2026: Expect regulatory easing, higher outlay for infra sectors

Rating agency ICRA expects the rail budget, which has been almost purely funded from government coffers over the past few fiscal years, to rise by 5 per cent to Rs 2.65 trillion, including extra-budgetary resources of Rs 10,000 crore, based on trends over the past two years.

“With electrification nearly complete, the focus will remain on decongestion through capacity augmentation — new routes, gauge conversion, track doubling, and dedicated freight corridors. Infrastructure modernisation, including rolling stock upgrades and station redevelopment, alongside safety enhancements, will remain critical,” said Suprio Banerjee, vice-president and co-group head at ICRA.

He added that within capacity expansion, economic corridors coupled with accelerated deployment of Kavach 4.0 and advanced signalling across the network are expected to dominate both budgetary priorities and execution strategies.

The railways ministry announced on Thursday that it will take up significant reforms this year, eyeing one such reform every week of the year.

Consultancy firm Deloitte has also recommended that the government should allow the merger of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in India in this year’s Budget, as it can enhance scale, efficiency, and investor confidence in the infrastructure financing ecosystem.