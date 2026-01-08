AAIB suggests background recording of traffic controllers at int'l airports

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recommended installing devices to record video and background communications of controllers on duty in air traffic control towers at all international airports.

The interim safety recommendation has been made by the probe agency in its preliminary report on the serious incident of an Ariana Afghan Airlines' 34-year-old aircraft A310-304 landing at a Delhi airport runway, where another flight was taking off.

The incident of the flight AFG311 from Kabul landing on the unassigned runway at the Delhi airport happened on November 23.

The aircraft crew had informed the ATC that they had lost ILS (Instrument Landing System) at 4 nautical miles from touchdown, and due to poor visibility, they were unable to differentiate between runways RWY29L and RWY29R, as per the five-page AAIB report.

"To analyse controllers' actions, post-incident/ accident, it is recommended that ATC units be equipped with devices to record video and background communications of controllers performing ATC duties in the tower. The same needs to be implemented for all international airports on priority. "This information shall be solely utilised for investigation purposes by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB," the report said. Delhi airport has two runway systems -- the northern runway system, which includes RWY09/27 and RWY10/28, and the southern runway system, which consists of RWY11L/29R and RWY29L/11R. RWY29L/11R and RWY29R/11L are parallel and separated by only 360 meters.

AAIB noted that these runways did not meet the criteria for parallel instrument runways for simultaneous use. Therefore, RWY 29L is designated only for arrivals and RWY29R exclusively for departures. "After landing on Runway 29R, the aircraft vacated via Taxiway R and informed Tower on enquiring that they had lost ILS at 4 NM from touchdown and due to poor visibility, were unable to differentiate between Runway RWY29L and RWY29R. "As per prevailing mode of operations, RWY 29R was not configured for landings, and its approach lights, ILS and PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator), were not switched ON since it was being used in 'Departure ONLY mode'. The aircraft operated its next flight, AFG 312 to Kabul at 1012 UTC from Runway 28 on the same day," the report said.