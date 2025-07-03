Switch to green steel in India will take decades, say industry leaders

While India's steel industry is gearing up to transition towards green steel, a full-scale switch will take decades, steel industry leaders and experts said on Thursday. Meanwhile, they called for supportive government policies and a move to reduce emissions.

Speaking at the 14th India Minerals and Metals Forum held by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the transition has started. "The shift to green steel is a transition, and adopting low-emission processes in production is the right starting point," he said. The successful transitions in other countries were largely enabled by supportive government policies, he added. Emphasising policies like the Green Hydrogen Mission, Jindal said it undoubtedly supports the industry’s move in this direction.

Industry experts also noted that the adoption of a step-by-step process is crucial in transitioning towards green steel. "While full-scale transformation will take decades, Indian steelmakers must lead with pragmatic steps: reducing emissions, conserving energy, and ensuring that at least 10 per cent of all new capacity is based on green hydrogen and clean electricity," said V.R. Sharma, Vice Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. According to industry data, the global steel industry is responsible for approximately 7-9 per cent of global CO₂ emissions. As India is the world's second-largest steel producer, the urgency to decarbonise its production processes is critical both for meeting environmental targets and ensuring sustainable growth.