Home / Industry / News / Switch to green steel in India will take decades, say industry leaders

Switch to green steel in India will take decades, say industry leaders

Industry leaders have called for a gradual, step-by-step transition to green steel, urging supportive government policies and a focus on reducing emissions as part of India's sustainable growth agenda

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath
premium
Industry experts also noted that the adoption of a step-by-step process is crucial in transitioning towards green steel.
Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While India's steel industry is gearing up to transition towards green steel, a full-scale switch will take decades, steel industry leaders and experts said on Thursday. Meanwhile, they called for supportive government policies and a move to reduce emissions.
 
Speaking at the 14th India Minerals and Metals Forum held by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the transition has started. "The shift to green steel is a transition, and adopting low-emission processes in production is the right starting point," he said. The successful transitions in other countries were largely enabled by supportive government policies, he added. Emphasising policies like the Green Hydrogen Mission, Jindal said it undoubtedly supports the industry’s move in this direction.
 
Industry experts also noted that the adoption of a step-by-step process is crucial in transitioning towards green steel. “While full-scale transformation will take decades, Indian steelmakers must lead with pragmatic steps: reducing emissions, conserving energy, and ensuring that at least 10 per cent of all new capacity is based on green hydrogen and clean electricity,” said V.R. Sharma, Vice Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. 
 
According to industry data, the global steel industry is responsible for approximately 7-9 per cent of global CO₂ emissions. As India is the world’s second-largest steel producer, the urgency to decarbonise its production processes is critical both for meeting environmental targets and ensuring sustainable growth.
 
Thursday's event focused on the urgent need for advanced green steelmaking and a stronger circular economy in the nation’s steel industry. The conference brought together industry experts to examine the roadmap for reducing carbon emissions and transitioning away from traditional steel production methods.
 
Discussions at the forum centred on integrating low-carbon products and hydrogen-based production techniques into manufacturing, while also addressing existing policy and structural barriers to creating a circular economy.
 
Alok Sahay, Secretary General of the Indian Steel Association, emphasised that India’s steel sector is driven by robust domestic demand and ambitious infrastructure goals, with exports being a by-product and not a focus. “To meet our vision of 500 million tonnes by 2047, we must ensure policy support, secure returns for investors, and promote green steel adoption through concrete regulatory mandates,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sugar sector grown into ₹1 trillion industry: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi

HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

Is China using 'silent sanction' on talent to target India's mfg sector?

Steel industry calls for safeguard measures to protect local players

Housing sales dip 2% but office leasing jumps 41% in H1 2025: Knight Frank

Topics :green steel productionSteel IndustryJindal Stainless

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story