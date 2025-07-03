Sugar sector grown into ₹1 trillion industry: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi

India's sugar sector has grown to become a Rs 1.3 lakh crore industry, and it is driving rural prosperity and energy security, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.
The minister was addressing the 'Cooperative Sugar Industry Conclave 2025' & 'National Efficiency Award Ceremony'.
"Under the PM Shri @narendramodi ji's leadership, India's sugar sector has grown into a Rs 1.3 lakh crore industry (annually), driving rural prosperity, energy security and green power through reforms like record ethanol blending and Atmanirbharta in fuel," Joshi said on a social media post.
It is inspiring to see how the sector's evolution is shaping a sustainable, self-reliant future for India, he added.
The event was organised by National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited. It was established in 1960 to build a strong and vibrant co-operative sugar sector in India.
All cooperative sugar factories and state cooperative sugar federations across the country are its members.
India's ethanol production capacity has jumped more than four times in the last 11 years of the Modi government to 1,810 crore litres annually with the help of favourable policy initiatives, according to a senior official.
With an enhanced installed production capacity, the blending of ethanol with petrol has surged to around 19 per cent from 1.53 per cent in 2013, leading to huge savings in foreign exchange more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore as well as benefits to sugarcane and foodgrain farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
