Tata Communications, AWS join hands to establish long-distance data network

Tata Communications, part of the Tata Group, will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to set up a long-distance network connecting AWS’ data centre regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad with the company’s Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.

“The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) workloads across India,” Tata Communications said in a press release.

ALSO READ: Global conflicts, US tariffs may affect revenue: Tata Communications CEO Through this network, AWS will provide high-bandwidth, low-latency connections to its clients using AI, while also ensuring security, availability, and performance between the three AWS locations, the companies added in the press note.