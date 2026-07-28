Tata Communications, TTBS unveil AI platform for smaller enterprises

Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) on Tuesday announced a collaboration to offer a unified artificial intelligence (AI) platform stack designed for small and medium businesses.

The two Tata group companies said the platform would allow them to tap the large but underserved market for enterprise-grade AI solutions among smaller businesses.

As part of the announcement, the companies showcased an AI-powered voice agent linked to dedicated fixed-line numbers. Such agents can manage customer interactions, handle routine enquiries, schedule appointments and follow-ups, process orders, and provide personalised, round-the-clock support at scale.

The companies said voice agents could help customers perform common tasks such as booking travel and scheduling health care appointments. These consumer-facing communication tools are expected to provide faster support and improve operational efficiency by resolving routine queries through natural conversations.

Tata Communications will offer Commotion, its conversational AI platform hosted on the Vayu AI Cloud, while TTBS will provide the underlying voice infrastructure. The integration will allow AI agents to securely access the required data through a unified network fabric, the companies said. The offering is intended to reduce the complexity, cost and technical barriers typically associated with enterprise-grade technology. “By combining TTBS’s extensive small and medium business relationships with our cloud, AI and communications expertise, we are creating a differentiated platform that allows businesses to adopt AI with confidence,” said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Communications.