Tata group's Nelco, Eutelsat tie up for OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity

Tata group company Nelco has signed an agreement with French satellite services provider Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across India, said the two companies.

According to the agreement, Nelco will partner OneWeb India Communications to provide secure, low-latency LEO connectivity to customers in the country.

OneWeb India Communications is the domestic entity for Eutelsat’s India operations.

“Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications. These capabilities will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and national security while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas,” Nelco said in a statement.