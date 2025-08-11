Monday, August 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Oppn protests over Bihar voter rolls as Parliament passes eight Bills

Oppn protests over Bihar voter rolls as Parliament passes eight Bills

Opposition MPs protest Bihar voter roll revision in Delhi as Parliament clears eight Bills; Kiren Rijiju slams disruptions and hints at an early end to monsoon session

Parliament on Monday passed eight Bills as Rijiju criticised the Opposition parties for repeated disruptions in both Houses and announced that the government would proceed with its legislative agenda without their participation. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, took out a protest march on Monday from Parliament House to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged “vote chori”, but were stopped midway by police and detained amid high drama.
 
Police had put up barricades outside the Press Trust of India (PTI) building on the route to prevent the MPs, who were protesting against the voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged poll rigging, from marching further. As the MPs were stopped, many sat on the road and raised slogans, while some women MPs climbed the barricades and shouted slogans against the Election Commission. They were later whisked away in police buses to the Parliament Street Police Station. All the MPs were released later.
 
 
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier written to the Election Commission seeking a meeting to discuss the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) and other issues. On the Opposition’s march to the Commission, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the poll authority had invited a 30-member delegation, comprising two members from each party, to discuss the issue of electoral roll revision in Bihar. “If they cannot decide on their leaders or representatives, why seek an appointment from the Election Commission? Now, Kharge says the entire Opposition is VIP. Will all the 150 members of the Opposition go to the Chief Election Commissioner’s room for a meeting?” Rijiju asked.
 
Parliament on Monday passed eight Bills as Rijiju criticised the Opposition parties for repeated disruptions in both Houses and announced that the government would proceed with its legislative agenda without their participation. Addressing a press conference, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister also did not rule out an early end to the monsoon session, contending that the Congress and other Opposition parties were not interested in allowing Parliament to function.

Topics : Bihar Parliament

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

