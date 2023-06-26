

The expanded app will offer access to 27 national, regional, and international OTT services in 13 languages. This means that users will be able to watch a wide variety of content from different platforms, all in one place. Tata Play will be expanding the services of its over-the-top (OTT) aggregation app Tata Play Binge to all users, including those who do not subscribe to Tata Play DTH, according to a report in The Hindu Businessline. The app was launched nearly three years ago, but until now, only DTH subscribers could use it on their television sets.



Binge’s expansion is a part of Tata Group’s strategy to give customers a larger portfolio of digital products. The Tata Group launched its super-app Tata Neu last year to integrate its curation of products in e-commerce and financial services under one larger platform. The OTT lineup does not feature Netflix and Amazon Prime. But Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal said that the company is in talks with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to integrate their platforms into the Tata Play Binge OTT aggregator. He also said that Apple TV will soon be integrated into Tata Play Binge, as the commercial integration has already been completed and the app is currently being integrated on the back end.



Nagpal said that with Tata Play Binge, users can pay a single monthly fee of Rs 249 for access to 22 OTT apps and Rs 349 for access to 27 OTT apps. He added that all of the content from these apps can be accessed on a single app and that users can arrange the content according to their language and genre preferences. OTTplay, Scope, and YuppTV are the other aggregation apps that have been launched in India apart from Tata Play Binge. Nagpal said, more companies need to launch aggregation services to stimulate the fledgling market.

The development comes amid the DTH industry’s struggles over the last two years due to the emergence of streaming services. Tata Play is the biggest DTH provider in the country