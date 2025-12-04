Home / Industry / News / Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution

Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution

Hotel occupancy is hovering between 70 and 80 per cent, out of which domestic tourists account for 95 per cent

Rajasthan, Tourism
premium
Hotel occupancy jumps in Rajasthan as thousands of Delhi-NCR residents travel to escape toxic post-Diwali smog, with stays now lasting up to a week. | Image: Shutterstock
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi residents and people from surrounding areas have been flocking to Rajasthan to escape the severe post-Diwali air pollution, tourism experts said. This has increased the occupancy in hotels and resorts. 
 
“For the past few years, this problem has been benefitting Rajasthan’s tourism sector. As soon as pollution in Delhi begins, people from there and neighbouring states flock to Rajasthan. On weekends, visitor numbers are record-breaking,” tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik said.
 
According to hoteliers, people are staying for two to seven days.
 
Hussain Khan, president, Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said that currently, the tourist season is going on in the state, and due to the tourists from Delhi, the occupancy of hotels and resorts is running high. In the last two weekends, almost all the tourist cities in the state were overcrowded. In Jaipur alone, 25,000 to 30,000 tourists came on weekends.
 
Hotel occupancy is hovering between 70 and 80 per cent, out of which domestic tourists account for 95 per cent.
 
According to industry experts, people from other states are now preferring to visit Rajasthan over Delhi.
 
Tourism experts predict that this influx of domestic tourists is likely to continue till March-end.
 
Tourism is expected to boom, especially from December 20 to January 20. During this time, both domestic and foreign tourists will visit Rajasthan to celebrate the New Year and attend the Jaipur Literature Festival.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt releases 22nd instalment of Mahatari Vandan Yojana

Cosmoprof India's sixth edition opens with top global brands at Jio Centre

Power demand dips in November as temperatures fall; coal output declines

Commercial & Industrial renewable capacity to hit 60-80 GW by 2030

Using Toyota's 'Mirai' car running on futuristic hydrogen fuel: Gadkari

Topics :rajasthanTouristsair pollutiontourism sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story