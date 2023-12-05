Tea exports decline 4.93% to to 157.92 million/kg during Jan-Sep

Tea exports from India during January to September declined 4.93 per cent to 157.92 million kg, according to latest Tea Board data.

During the first nine months of 2022, exports stood at 166.11 million kg.

From North India, primarily the states of Assam and West Bengal, tea exports dropped 6.61 per cent to 96.28 million kg in the reporting period, compared with 103.09 million kg in the corresponding nine months a year ago, the data showed.

In the southern region, shipments fell marginally by 2.19 per cent to 61.64 million kg from January to September.

During the entire calendar year 2022, tea exports from India stood at 231 million kg.

Sources in the Indian Tea Association (ITA), the apex body of planters, said the export scenario remains grim as shipments to Iran are uncertain due to payment issues.

The Iran market constitutes nearly 20 per cent of India's total tea exports, followed by the CIS group of countries, they said.