Telangana to unveil quantum strategy on Thursday, outline long-term roadmap

Telangana will unveil its Quantum Strategy on Thursday at IIIT Hyderabad, setting a long-term roadmap for research, talent and infrastructure, aligned with the National Quantum Mission and global part

quantum communication, quantum entanglement
(Photo: AdobeStock)
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
In line with the Telangana Rising vision 2047, the state government is set to launch its quantum framework with an aim to build India’s most advanced quantum innovation ecosystem through a structured and long-term roadmap. The Telangana Quantum Strategy (TQS), aligned with the National Quantum Mission, is designed to build a unified and progressive roadmap for research, talent, infrastructure, cybersecurity, sectoral pilots, and global partnerships.
 
How does Telangana’s quantum strategy fit into its 2047 vision?
 
This is in line with the state’s ambitious goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
 
Who will launch the Telangana Quantum Strategy and where will it be unveiled?
 
Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, will launch the state’s quantum strategy in the presence of NITI Aayog chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam, other members and distinguished fellows of NITI Aayog, and several heads of key research institutions from across the country, at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, on Thursday. With this, the government will present the strategy to industry leaders, start-ups, academia and global partners.
 
Why is Telangana developing a focused quantum strategy now?
 
Recognising the rapid progress of quantum technologies and their role as a strategic differentiator for economic competitiveness, Telangana decided to come up with a focused strategy. Accelerating quantum start-ups in Telangana with global market access, taking up sector-specific pilot projects, and encouraging deep industry-academia collaboration and multi-stakeholder partnerships are key aspects of the TQS.
 
Which institutions will support research and innovation under the strategy?
 
The state government aims to catalyse its existing quantum ecosystem and attract global investments. On the research and innovation front, the objective is to strengthen research through IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad, the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS) and the Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI).
 

Topics :IIT HyderabadTelanganaquantum leap

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

